Japan will provide $95 million to rebuild Ukraine

The Japanese government has allocated 95 million dollars for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular, these funds will be sent to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in accordance with the partnership agreement.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced this on Facebook.

The corresponding agreement was signed today, January 12, by Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and Assistant to the Head of UNDP, Director of the Regional Bureau of UNDP in Europe, and the CIS Ivana Zhivkovych with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The partnership of Ukraine, Japan, and the UN Development Program is an example of effective cooperation that allows not only to counter the enemy, but also to gradually restore the destroyed. We expect that we will only deepen it, in particular in the matter of restoring critical infrastructure," Kubrakov commented.

It is noted that Ukraine's aid program is focused on five key areas. This is - strengthening the government's ability to respond to the crisis and manage it; supporting public services so that they can continue their work; restoring of critical infrastructure; supporting the work of private enterprises and strengthening civil society and social ties.

As reported, in April 2022, Japan has already allocated 4.5 million dollars for the emergency clearance of the area from explosive objects and debris clearance.

In January 2023, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service received a $195,000 batch of special protective equipment for demining from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Japanese government.