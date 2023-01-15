Investigators identified names of those involved in missile attack on Dnipro. LIST
Investigators from the Molfar OSINT community have published the names of 44 people from the 52nd Guards Regiment of the Russian Federation who were involved in a missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro.
The list is published on the community website, Censor.NET reports.
"We have found all the persons involved in the missile attack, including those who refueled the planes and missiles before launch. In addition, persons who are directly related to this aviation regiment, but do not belong to it, have been identified," Molfar said .
Detailed information about everyone involved in the 52nd Guards Aviation Regiment can be found here. The data includes information about the positions, biography, passport numbers, as well as about the contacts of the Russian military themselves and their family members.
We publish a list of names of Russian war criminals.
- Oleg Yevgenovich Tymoshin (June 21, 1971)
- Yevhen Mykolayovych Kissed (June 16, 1980)
- Skvortsov Oleksiy Genadiyovych (31.07.1986)
- Oleksandr Oleksandrovich Vasin (September 4, 1994)
- Oleksiy Serhiyovych Ivanenko (February 8, 1987)
- Dmytro Volodymyrovych Golenkov (September 1, 1978)
- Andriy Yuriyovych Samoilov (10.05.1972)
- Oleksandr Anatolyovich Shcherbinin (February 16, 1972)
- Gabitov Denys Askhatovych (14.09.1982)
- Ihor Volodymyrovych Horbatko (January 12, 1971)
- Krylasov Yevhenii Ihorovych (14.08.1990)
- Malik Eduard Eduardovych (04/01/1995)
- Grigoriev Denys Anatoliyovych (June 7, 1982)
- Nazirov Dinar Damyrovych (07/03/1985)
- Artem Yuriyovych Holodov (April 20, 1990)
- Kostyantyn Khomenko
- Yevseev Artem Germanovych (19.05.1987)
- Dmytro Serhiyovych Pankin (January 3, 1987)
- Volodymyr Ihorovych Holovachuk (April 30, 1988)
- Oleg Ihorovych Alekseev (January 21, 1988)
- Oleksandr Dmytrovych Khachin (20.02.1988)
- Timirkaev Rustam Minikhasapovich (22.05.1997)
- Ihor Volodymyrovych Polyakov (July 12, 1974)
- Ivan Viktorovych Subbotin (March 5, 1979)
- Bykov Mykhail Vyacheslavovich (September 3, 1976)
- Volodymyr Komarov
- Volodymyr Oleksandrovich Kulik (March 12, 1989)
- Oleksandr Oleksandrovich Nazarov (July 21, 1976)
- Mykola Ageev
- Korobkin Stanislav Volodymyrovych (November 22, 1974)
- Kadushkin Kostyantyn Serhiovych (04.06.1983)
- Dmytro Genadiyovych Antipov (October 3, 1981)
- Dmytro Leonidovych Kostyunin (17.05.1966)
- Oleksandr Valentinovych Boyko (04/05/1986)
- Timur Tilavaldiev (04.03.1993)
- Vitaly Oleksandrovich Styopkin (October 2, 1975)
- Oleksii Alimov
- Maxim Mykolayovych Statenin (September 4, 1978)
- Sykhaev Anatoly Mykhailovych (14.10.1990)
- Yeremin Oleksandr Viktorovych (10.12.1986)
- Dmytro Rymovych Faizulin (January 9, 1981)
- Andrey Serhiyovych Styopkin (10.07.1991)
- Gennadiy Yuriyovych Malyak (February 29, 1972)
- Shorin.
