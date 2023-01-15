Investigators identified names of those involved in missile attack on Dnipro. LIST

Investigators from the Molfar OSINT community have published the names of 44 people from the 52nd Guards Regiment of the Russian Federation who were involved in a missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro.

The list is published on the community website, Censor.NET reports.

"We have found all the persons involved in the missile attack, including those who refueled the planes and missiles before launch. In addition, persons who are directly related to this aviation regiment, but do not belong to it, have been identified," Molfar said .

Detailed information about everyone involved in the 52nd Guards Aviation Regiment can be found here. The data includes information about the positions, biography, passport numbers, as well as about the contacts of the Russian military themselves and their family members.

We publish a list of names of Russian war criminals.