Russia will not be able to provide and train 500 thousand mobilized, - US Under Secretary of State Sherman

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman believes that Russia will not be able to simultaneously mobilize 500 thousand people and ensure their proper training for the next offensive.

Sherman stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

The Deputy Secretary of State noted that during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv she discussed the possibility of another large-scale mobilization in Russia and how to counter it.

"That mobilization of 500 thousand is an incredible thing. Of course, you are wondering whether it will be possible to prepare and provide such a number of people under such conditions. I suspect that if Putin mobilizes such a number of troops, neither will happen," Sherman said.

According to the representative of the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs, not only the fact of mobilization is a cause for concern, but also the fact that the Russian president is ready to sacrifice so many human lives, "committing a terrible invasion of a sovereign country."

"We have to follow this (possible mobilization) together with other nations around the world to help Ukraine prevail. And I think today we are all inspired once again by the perseverance, resilience, deep commitment that the Ukrainian people have," she added.