Last day, marines destroyed 17 invaders and two enemy self-propelled guns. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Armed Forces Navy.

As noted, yesterday, January 16, marines destroyed a truck, a UAV, and 13 occupants.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S" and 4 Russian soldiers were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

