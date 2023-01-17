ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13340 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
908 2
Russian Army (5968) Navy (269) war (19669) losses (1693)

Last day, marines destroyed 17 invaders and two enemy self-propelled guns. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

вмс

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Armed Forces Navy.

As noted, yesterday, January 16, marines destroyed a truck, a UAV, and 13 occupants.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S" and 4 Russian soldiers were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 116,950 people (+870 per day), 3121 tanks, 2104 artillery systems, 6215 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Last day, marines destroyed 17 invaders and two enemy self-propelled guns 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 