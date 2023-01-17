Britain will discuss reviving aid to Ukraine with US and Canada

British Foreign Minister James Cleverley will discuss with US Secretary of State Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Joly "coordinated efforts to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression."

The talks will take place during Cleverley's visits to Washington and Toronto. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

During the talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie and other high-ranking officials Cleverly will discuss, in particular, "coordinated efforts to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression", deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, cooperation on intelligence, security, and humanitarian issues.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry plans to call on partners to take further quick steps to provide Ukraine with "tools to win the war." Likewise, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who recently promised to provide Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems, wants to accelerate diplomatic and military support to Kyiv in the coming weeks to force Russia to "retreat and ensure lasting peace," the Foreign Ministry recalled.

London is ready to continue to use defense ties with the US and Canada to ensure that Ukraine wins the war.

On January 18 in Toronto, Cleverly and Jolie will discuss closer coordination of efforts on the issue of sanctions. After bilateral negotiations, the ministers will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora.

The British minister is also expected to announce Britain's decision to provide tents and other medical equipment worth about 292,000 euros to create mobile clinics in places where medical facilities have been damaged by Russian shelling.