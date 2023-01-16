Wallace calls on European countries to give Leopard tanks to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hopes that the decision of the British government to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine will encourage other European countries to take a similar step.

He said this, during his speech in British Parliament on Monday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LeagueBusinessInform.

Wallace welcomed the French government's decision to send AMX-10RC light battle tanks to Ukraine and the U.S. government's announcement of 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine.

This military assistance is important on its own, Wallace said, but it is part of an international effort that together creates a multiplier effect.

"We will be the first country to transfer Western battle tanks. Having discussed this issue with the United States and our European allies, we hope that the example of France and the United Kingdom will allow those countries that have Leopard tanks to also transfer them," he said.

Wallace stressed that now no country that would like to help Ukraine with tanks will do it alone.