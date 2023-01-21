Yesterday, marines destroyed 11 invaders, Giatsint-B gun - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy of the AFU.

Yesterday, January 20, the marines destroyed 11 invaders.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which the Giatsint-B towed gun and the D-20 howitzer gun were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

