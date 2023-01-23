Moldova will conduct scheduled military exercises

From January 24 to February 4, tactical exercises will be held at all training grounds of the National Army in Moldova, in which more than 400 military personnel will take part. Training is planned.

As Censor.NET informs, "Euro Integration" writes about this with reference to NewsMaker.

As noted, on January 23, the Ministry of Defense clarified that the planned exercises will take place using the military equipment available to the National Army. All training grounds of military garrisons in the country will be used for the exercises.

"The goal of the exercises is to assess the capabilities and practical skills of all military personnel - both conscripts and contract workers," the department noted.

According to the scenario of the ministry, the military will have to perform various tasks using military equipment, provide first aid, and practice actions in the conditions of a chemical attack.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that they are conducting exercises in accordance with the National Army training plan for 2023, and they are not related to the situation in the region and the war in Ukraine.

"During the exercises, convoys of military vehicles will move along national roads from training ground to training ground, in the central, northern, and southern regions of the country. In this regard, we ask citizens not to speculate on the subject of the training and the movement of military equipment," the Ministry of Defense warned.