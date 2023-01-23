ENG
Russians shell private sector of occupied Oleshky with tanks

On Monday, January 23, Russian invaders shelled occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region) with tanks.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to a page of Mayor of Oleshky Yevhen Ryshchuk.

"The Russians are firing tanks from the children's beach at the city. Now they are shelling the private sector near the children's tuberculosis clinic," the statement reads.

Ryshchuk added that houses on Internatsionalna Street are burning.

Read more: Russians shelled occupied Oleshky, woman died - Mayor Ryschuk

