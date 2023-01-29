Occupiers announced attack by Armed Forces on bridge near Melitopol

The occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the bridge near Melitopol with HIMARS. They claim that there are allegedly dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Hromadske, this was stated by a representative of the occupation authorities.

It is a railway bridge over the Molochna River in the village of Svitlodolinske, Melitopol district. According to the occupiers, at the time of the attack, repair work was allegedly being carried out there, so four people from the repair team were killed, and five more were injured.

The Ukrainian command has not yet reported the attack on the bridge near Melitopol.

"RIA-Melitopol" writes that the armed forces have repeatedly hit this bridge, because it is one of the strategic objects for supplying the Russian army. At the same time, the Russians have already tried to repair it several times.

Read more: More than 700 people are in captivity of occupiers in Melitopol, - Fedorov