Occupants took all medical equipment from hospitals in Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the looting by Russian occupants in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"According to the available information, the Russian occupants have taken all medical equipment from the local hospitals in Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka to Novotroitske in Kherson region. The occupation authorities are closing medical institutions in these cities, contrary to their earlier promises. The staff is faced with the fact of transfer or dismissal," the statement said.

