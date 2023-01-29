In evening of January 29, Russians shelled Kharkiv, residential building was hit and fire broke out - Mayor’s office

The Russian military launched a missile attack on Kharkiv this evening, January 29. The missile hit a residential building, causing serious damage.

This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to his Telegram.

"Kyiv district of the city is under attack. Hit a residential building. There is a fire in the building. There are heavy damages. According to information that needs to be confirmed, there are victims," Terekhov said.

According to Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the occupants hit one of the buildings in the city center with an S-300 missile. All emergency services are working at the scene. Information about the victims and the damage is being clarified.

