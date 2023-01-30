Blinken discussed with Netanyahu provision of support to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed measures to counter Iran, including its military aid to the Russian Federation, as well as providing comprehensive support to Ukraine.

Blinken said this during a joint press conference with the head of the Israeli government following the meeting on Monday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We discussed deepening cooperation to counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the region and beyond. Just as Iran has long supported terrorists who attack Israelis and other nations, the regime (in Tehran - ed.) is now supplying drones that Russia is using to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine," the head of the US State Department noted.

He noted that Moscow, for its part, provides Iran with modern weapons.

"The current atrocities on the part of Russia only emphasize the importance of providing support to Ukraine in all its needs - in the humanitarian, economic, and security spheres," the US Secretary of State noted, adding that this topic was also discussed during the meeting in Jerusalem.

Read more: France confirmed agreement with Italy on purchase of 700 missiles for SAMP/T air defense system, which is being prepared for Ukraine