Denmark has joined Grain from Ukraine initiative, - Prime Minister Frederiksen

Denmark has joined the Ukrainian grain initiative Grain from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Odesa on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that we are joining the Grain from Ukraine initiative," Frederiksen said.

She also said that Ukraine can count on Denmark to help in the restoration of Mykolaiv and invest in the economy.

"We want to create jobs and restore the economy together with Danish business. I think that many Danish companies have a lot to share, especially in the areas of energy, environmental solutions, and energy efficiency," she said.

"You can count on Denmark, Mr. President Zelensky, because we are united by democratic values. Denmark stands with you, and we will remain close friends and partners," the Danish Prime Minister added.