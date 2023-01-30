United States sent 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The United States sent a shipment of 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the U.S. Transportation Command, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The shipment, including more than 60 Bradleys, left North Charleston, South Carolina, last week and will provide Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities," the statement said.

It is noted that the U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first batch of Bradley combat vehicles to Ukraine as part of a $2.85 billion military aid package announced earlier in January.

