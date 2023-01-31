2 491 15
Ukraine may receive Leopard-2 tanks from Norway in late March
Norway plans to provide Ukraine with Leopard-2 tanks in late March.
This was stated by the head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry, Bjørn Arild Gram, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Gram emphasized that Norway wants to send tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.
At the same time, Norway currently has 36 Leopard-2 tanks, but the exact number of tanks to be transferred to our country is still unknown.
"We have not yet decided on the number," the Minister said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password