Ukraine needs to strengthen ground forces, - Wallace

Currently, Ukraine needs to strengthen its ground forces to push Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, Censor.NET informs, with reference to The Guardian.

"What the Ukrainians need is the ability to form military formations on the ground to use the maneuver of the combined Armed Forces to push back the Russian troops. This is how you can defeat the "manpower" attacks that the Russians are now forced to resort to... they are resorting to World War I-level attacks with corresponding losses," he said.

