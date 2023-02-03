Some of latest scandals surrounding Ministry of Defense may be inspired by Russia - Arakhamia

The Security Service of Ukraine urges to carefully monitor the manifestations of corruption within the Ministry of Defense and immediately isolate them by legal means, without disrupting the normal operation of the institution during the war.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In recent weeks, many scandals have erupted on the Internet around the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Some of them are completely justified and there are already court decisions behind them. And some, given the time, facts, and circumstances, may well be inspired by our enemy. Considering the importance of this body during the war, we must look at the situation as soberly and prudently as possible and, in the pursuit of justice, not to worsen our international positions on the eve of a possible counteroffensive of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

According to Arakhamy, he knows many professional, patriotic, and devoted Ukraine people who work in the Ministry of Defense.

"Many of them have combat experience since 2014. Many of them have beds right in their offices because they live and work in the Ministry almost around the clock.

I would really hate for all these bright people to be covered with mud because some scumbags decided to profit from the war. Therefore, I call on the Security Service of Ukraine to carefully monitor the manifestations of corruption within the Ministry and immediately isolate them by legal means, without disrupting the normal work of the institution during the war," the parliamentarian added.

