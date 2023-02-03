Partners are confident in Ukraine, no one is evacuating embassies - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that foreign embassies do not plan to evacuate Kyiv, despite rumors of a possible new Russian army offensive.

This was stated by the head of Foreign Ministry in an іnterview with ВВС, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Last year's situation will not be repeated for one simple reason: our partners' confidence in Ukraine's success on the battlefield. It is fundamentally different from what it was at the beginning of the war. Let's not hide it... in one country, it was predicted that Ukraine would fall in 48 hours, in another - in 72 hours, and optimists believed that it would hold out for a week.

That's why they had this fear and evacuated their embassies. Today there is no such fear, our partners are confident in Ukraine. And I am now more confident in our partners than I was in them at the beginning," Kuleba said.

