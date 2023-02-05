ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
I am considering this possibility, - Netanyahu on arms supplies to Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will examine the possibility of supplying arms to Ukraine, taking into account national interests.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, reffereing to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated in an an interview with the French TV channel LCI.

He recalled that the issue of arms was analyzed and rejected by the previous Israeli government.

"I will examine the possibility and respond in the most appropriate manner. I will consider it in accordance with our national interests," Netanyahu said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister added that Israel continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

