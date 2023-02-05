ENG
France will transfer modern Ground Master 200 radars to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers will receive another French weapon - modern Ground Master 200 radars.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov during a press conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmiyaInform.

"We have positive developments. In Paris, a contract was concluded with a French company for the supply of a modern Ground Master 200 radar, which can see fast forces at any height," he said.

