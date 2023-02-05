Internal inspection in Defense Ministry on procurement continues, - Reznikov

The Defense Ministry is continuing an internal inspection of all procurement systems.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this at a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have launched an internal inspection that checks all procurement systems. It is still in progress. I think that it should be officially completed within a week in terms of all procedures. Then we will have inspection conclusions on everything. Then it will be put on the table for making appropriate decisions," Reznikov said.

He also pointed out that a state inspection has been launched simultaneously on the initiative of the Ministry.

In addition, the Accounting Chamber of the Verkhovna Rada is ready to conduct an international technical assistance inspection. Conducting such an examination is important for both Ukraine and its partners, the minister emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine expects from Germany not only Leopard, but also spare parts for them, - Ministry of Defense

At the same time, he said, the Ministry of Defense is undergoing reorganization. "As of today, we have reorganized several subdivisions of the Defense Ministry, including the Main Department of Property and Resources and the Procurement Department. This reorganization continues. We have replaced the management of the special export companies that were transferred to our management for procurement, and we intend to continue this track," the official said.

At the same time, Reznikov reminded about the creation of the Defense Procurement Agency within the Ministry: "This agency is already working, the first contracts have already been signed."

Regarding the procurement of logistics, the minister noted that this path has been completed by 80%. "We have managed to register the agency, but it has no staff yet, so now we are at the stage of searching for people who can be responsible for this, for managers and logisticians who will be engaged in procurement of rear support. We may even announce a competition for the head to give people who want to provide their expertise the opportunity to participate," Reznikov said.

Read more: We were not open enough. We agreed to return public control over procurement to Defense Ministry, - Reznikov

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently have more than 200,000 bulletproof vests and 150,000 helmets, as well as hundreds of thousands of sets of winter and summer uniforms and everything else needed, including footwear. "We have already created safety stocks. We are constantly receiving information on the needs from the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff and are keeping track of it. We have made serious reserves," Reznikov said, emphasizing that almost all equipment is now purchased from Ukrainian manufacturers, not from foreign ones, as it was at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.