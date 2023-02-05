During February 5, occupants fired 17 times in Sumy region - RMA

Over today, Russian troops fired mortars at several localities in Sumy region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to the agency, during the day, Russians shelled three territorial communities - Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska and Druzhbivska. There were 17 hits recorded.

"Esmanska hromada: at about 9:00 am, Russians dropped 1 mine on the settlement," the statement said.

At 13.00, the enemy also fired from mortars in Seredyno-Budska community. Four hits were recorded there.

"Druzhbivska community: from 13.40, about 12 single automatic rifle bursts were recorded in the direction of one of hromada's villages," the RMA reported.

Fortunately, no civilians or military were injured during the shelling.

