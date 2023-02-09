Prigozhin stopped recruiting prisoners to PMC "Wagner"

The founder of the "Wagner" PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the recruitment of prisoners to the recognized criminal PMC has been completely stopped.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, Prigozhin's press service informed about this.

This was his answer to the question about the fact that there has been no recruitment for more than a month, and Prigozhin himself does not travel to the colonies to recruit.

"Yes, indeed, this is true. The recruitment of prisoners at the Wagner prison has been completely stopped. All obligations to those who work for us now are being fulfilled," Prigozhin said.

At the same time, Prigozhin did not explain why recruitment to his private army was stopped.

