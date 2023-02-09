If there were fighter jets in Estonia, we would give them all to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Kallas

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kai Kallas, the issue of the possible transfer of fighter jets should be decided by the countries that have them.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the EP.

"This is a question for those who have fighter jets. Estonia does not have fighter jets, otherwise, we would give everything we have. Therefore, this is a question for other democratic countries," Kallas said, answering questions about the possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

