Italian Prime Minister Meloni called Zelensky’s invitation to France "inappropriate"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called President Volodymyr Zelensky’s invitation to Paris "inappropriate."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Telegraph."I think our strength is community and unity ... but there are times when the bias of internal public opinion risks harming the cause, and I think this is one of those cases," she said.

Earlier, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry announced that Meloni will meet with Zelensky in Brussels on the sidelines of the meeting of the leaders of the European Union.

It will be recalled that on February 8, after a visit to Great Britain, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris, where he met with French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

