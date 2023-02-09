ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6187 visitors online
News
34 813 101
Italy (214) Paris (52) Giorgia Meloni (47)

Italian Prime Minister Meloni called Zelensky’s invitation to France "inappropriate"

мелоні

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called President Volodymyr Zelensky’s invitation to Paris "inappropriate."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Telegraph."I think our strength is community and unity ... but there are times when the bias of internal public opinion risks harming the cause, and I think this is one of those cases," she said.

Earlier, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry announced that Meloni will meet with Zelensky in Brussels on the sidelines of the meeting of the leaders of the European Union.

It will be recalled that on February 8, after a visit to Great Britain, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris, where he met with French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Read more: France confirmed agreement with Italy on purchase of 700 missiles for SAMP/T air defense system, which is being prepared for Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 