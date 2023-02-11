Ukraine needs peace, but not on terms imposed by Russia, - Berbok

Ukraine and Europe need an end to the war, but not by imposing peace on Russia’s terms.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok said this at the annual foreign policy conference of the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Berlin, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The dictated cease-fire in the current conditions, when part of Ukraine is occupied and missiles and bombs continue to fly, is not for peace in Ukraine, but for the subjugation of the Ukrainian state. Because the absence of war does not automatically mean peace in freedom. A dictated peace is the opposite of just peace. Therefore that such a concept of peace, dictated by peace, recognizes the right of the strongest and thereby violates international law," the head of the German Foreign Ministry stressed.

The minister emphasized the importance of continued support, because "we are also responsible for what we do not do."

"If you have to choose between right and wrong, between the aggressor and the victims, then we are on the side of the law and on the side of the people. Because we do not accept anything in Europe or anywhere else in the world, where borders are moved by force and where untold suffering is inflicted on millions of people. We do not agree with the fact that Vladimir Putin wants to impose on us the logic of past centuries, according to which the right of the strongest is more important than international law," the diplomat said.

The head of the German diplomatic service also spoke about the need to invest more in integrated security against the background of the violation of international law by one of the largest countries in the world.

During her speech, the diplomat emphasized the issue of trust in Germany as a reliable partner.

"The trust of our partners in our country is one, perhaps even the most important currency of Germany's foreign policy... For us in the Federal Republic, trust is a key currency," Berbok said.

As the head of the Foreign Ministry, she sees the strengthening of international cooperation and international law as her main task and priority of German diplomacy in 2023. For the minister, she said, it is important to be able to tell people around the world that they can count on Berlin's support. After all, at a time when war is raging in Europe, trust is common life insurance. After all, Ukraine not only protects peace in its state, but also freedom.