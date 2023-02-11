Russian drones were spotted in Dnipropetrovsk region

Enemy drones were discovered in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian aircraft are flying again - drones are coming from the south of the region," he said.

As of 7:17 p.m., an air alert was announced in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions. There is also traditionally anxiety in the occupied Crimea and Luhansk Region.

"Three times during the day, the Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers continue to terrorize our peaceful communities with heavy artillery.

Today, the strength of the Nikopol region was once again tested: three communities of the district - Marhanets, Myriv, and Nikopol itself - were covered by fire from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It was quiet in our other areas.

Now the situation is under control, but we remember that the threat of drone strikes has not passed," Lukashuk later added.