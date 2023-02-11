Russia is working on "Second Ukraine" project to force us into a situation of two Koreas - Danilov

Russia said it was ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but without any preconditions and "based on reality that exists." NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov explained their offer.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"As for the proposal of this guy from Moscow. It's not the first time they've done this. They are currently working on the "Second Ukraine" project," Danilov said.

According to him, the Russians are now resuscitating political technologists from the time of Yanukovych, and are already starting their dirty work on the territory of Ukraine to "force us into a situation of two Koreas."

"Some figures, whose names are never mentioned, who were under the guise of OPFL, and then re-dyed, are now sitting in Monaco and are accompanying this. Believe me, there will be no "Second Ukraine"," the NSDC Secretary said.