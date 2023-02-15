Zelensky on situation in Bakhmut: "It’s difficult, they’re holding on"

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the most difficult and hottest situation today is in the Bakhmut and Vugledar directions, but Ukrainian soldiers are holding on and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the head of state said this during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"The most difficult of all the situations that exist on the territory of our state is the most difficult and the hottest in that direction. I would also add the Ugledarsky direction to it," the president noted.

According to Zelensky, in general, it is not easy in the east of Ukraine, but Bakhmut is not called a fortress for anything.

"Unfortunately, the fortress is alive, alive, I mean, from living people, such a living wall. This war is so expensive for the history of our state. But, with all that, people are strong, defend themselves firmly, stand, and understand that they are a fortress for Ukraine and prepare for the de-occupation of all territories. They stand firm, fulfill their task and destroy, probably, this is the most important thing today - destroy as much of the enemy as possible," he said.

The head of state added that he is in constant contact with all commanders.

"It's difficult, they're holding on," the president added.