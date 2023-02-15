ENG
Stoltenberg on helping Ukraine: Putin must realize that he cannot win

Russian President Vladimir Putin must realize that he cannot win the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Almost a year after his brutal invasion, Putin shows no signs of preparing for peace. On the contrary, he is launching new offensives and targeting civilians, cities and critical infrastructure," said Stoltenberg.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that the West should continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition quickly.

"Putin must understand that he cannot win, and for this we must continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons and ammunition it needs to retake its territory and win as a sovereign state in Europe," he emphasized.

