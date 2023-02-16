Last year, Russian hackers attacked Ukraine 250% more often - Google

Google said that state-sponsored Russian hackers carried out almost continuous digital attacks against Ukrainian targets in the year since the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

In a new report of the holding company Alphabet Inc. on Thursday, ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Google's Threat Analysis Group reported that attackers backed by the Russian government increased hacking attempts against Ukrainian users by 250% over the past year compared to 2020.

The company used 2022 as the base year, as Russian attacks became more frequent on the eve of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the National Agency for Civil Service, were among the main targets of hackers last year, according to Google.

Earlier, the US and Great Britain accused Russia of carrying out a cyber attack on the satellite network, which led to the disconnection of communications in some parts of Ukraine before the war.

See more: Fragments of Russian rocket were found again in Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTOS

According to Google, Russian hackers also focused on NATO member states, in particular, Poland, Germany, and the Baltic states. The company predicts that in 2023, Moscow expects increased attacks not only on Ukraine, but also on NATO partners.

At the same time, the company reported that attacks on the cyber infrastructure of Ukraine are not only carried out by Russia.

Regarding the "Curious George" group, which according to the Threat Analysis Group belongs to the Chinese army, Google announced a shift in focus from Russian and Mongolian to Ukrainian government organizations.