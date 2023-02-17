Dutch Prime Minister Rutte arrived in Kyiv

On Friday, February 17, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is on a working visit to Ukraine.

This is stated by Ukrinform with reference to NOS, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

Prime Minister Rutte is on a visit to Kyiv. This morning he visited the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine in the Ukrainian capital, where he laid a wreath. A visit to President Zelensky is scheduled for today," the statement said.

It is noted that the last time the Prime Minister of the Netherlands visited the city was in July last year.

