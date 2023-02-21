Russia suspends participation in in Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons, - Putin
Russia suspends participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons.
The Russian dictator mentioned this today during the federal message, Censor.NET informs.
At the same time, Putin emphasized that it is about suspending participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons, and not about withdrawing from it.
"It does not leave the agreement, it suspends participation. We must understand what such NATO countries as France and Great Britain claim," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password