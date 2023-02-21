Russia suspends participation in in Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons, - Putin

Russia suspends participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons.

The Russian dictator mentioned this today during the federal message, Censor.NET informs.

At the same time, Putin emphasized that it is about suspending participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons, and not about withdrawing from it.

"It does not leave the agreement, it suspends participation. We must understand what such NATO countries as France and Great Britain claim," he said.