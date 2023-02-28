Chinese company provided "Wagnerians" with satellite images - Sky News

The Chinese satellite company Spacety provided aerial photographs to Russian mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Sky News.

According to the publication, Spacety, a Beijing-based space company with international headquarters in Luxembourg, specializes in small satellites and satellite services.

It is noted that the company was recently added to the US blacklist.

Earlier, Spacety's management stated that the company adheres to international sanctions against Russia and does not maintain ties with the country after the introduction of restrictions.

