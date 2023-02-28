AFU destroyed most of Wagner’s units near Bakhmut - Maliar

The Ukrainian military eliminated most of the units of the private military company Wagner in the battles near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar on the air of the telethon.

"The Russians are forced to replace 'Wagner' with Russian army personnel because most of the Wagner units were destroyed by the Ukrainian army. They are forced to do this now," said Maliar.

According to her, regular Russian troops are demotivated, unlike the Wagnerites, who receive money for participating in hostilities.

Maliar added that the situation in Bakhmut remains difficult and tense. The enemy outnumbers Ukrainian defenders, but the occupiers' losses are much higher.

