Western countries call on UAE to stop exporting electronics to Russian Federation, - Financial Times

Western countries call on the United Arab Emirates to stop exporting critical goods to Russia. The Russian Federation can use electronics supplied to the UAE for military purposes.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the Financial Times reports this.

Officials from the United States, the European Union, and Britain are reported to have visited the UAE in recent weeks to explain a wide range of trade restrictions to avoid violating sanctions. The US, in particular, is concerned that the UAE supplies goods that can be repurposed for the "defense" of the Russian Federation.

Exports of electronic components from the UAE to Russia in 2022 increased more than seven times and reached almost 283 million dollars. The UAE also exported 15 times more microchips to Russia last year than the year before. In addition, the UAE exported 158 drones to Russia worth almost $600,000. The EU countries also requested information on what the UAE exports to Russia.

