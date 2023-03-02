In coming weeks, Germany will hand over new Gepard air defense systems and IRIS-T system to Ukraine, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine will receive new Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and the IRIS-T air defense system in the coming weeks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, Germany will continue to stably provide military aid to Ukraine.

Scholz noted that in the coming weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new Gepard air defense systems and the IRIS-T system, and the Federal Republic of Germany is working to provide Ukraine with additional ammunition.

The chancellor also addressed critics of the arms supply, saying his government never makes military aid decisions lightly.

The head of the German government promised to develop the Bundeswehr and put an end to the contemptuous attitude towards the armed forces.

