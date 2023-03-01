Mexico could depart from neutrality and provide Ukraine with humanitarian, medical, and economic support, - Deputy Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Melnyk

Mexico is called upon to renounce neutrality, support Ukraine in the war started by Russia, and provide aid.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Melnyk, quoted by CNN, stated this.

"This country remains more or less neutral. We will need additional support... We hope that the Mexican society, the Mexican people, and above all the government of this country will change the discourse," said Melnyk.

The Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry noted that Mexico could provide humanitarian, medical, and economic support to Ukraine.

"Send doctors to Ukraine, send several mobile hospitals, show your flag... Ukrainians will remember this help forever," he stressed.

Melnyk explained that any support for Ukraine from Mexico could significantly affect its leadership in Latin America. He also added that Ukraine's request for help is a "justifiable expectation" given Mexico's history with colonialism. According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine is a "modern colonial war."

"Show the beautiful Mexican flag on the recently liberated territories (of Ukraine, - ed.)," urged the deputy minister.

