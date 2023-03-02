Situation at border is under control. Enemy commits informational provocations, - State Border Guard Service

The situation on the border with Russia is under control. Information about some "Ukrainian SRG" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation of the aggressor.

Spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko said this in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the situation on Ukraine's border with the Russian Federation is under control. The situation is not easy due to shelling from Russia, but defenders of Ukraine are watching the entire borderline.

"The fact that the Russian public is now dissipating about some Ukrainian SRG on the territory of Russia, I can note that Ukraine is not the aggressor, our main task is defense and protection from the occupying country.

I don't know anything about what could have happened on the territory of the Russian Federation, because a terrorist country is a kind of de facto unstable entity that can deliberately try to blame Ukraine for everything," Demchenko said