Biden and Macron discussed support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed support for Ukraine and challenges posed by China during a telephone conversation.

This was reported in the White House, Censor.NET informs

"Both leaders discussed their support for Ukraine, including their commitment to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine and to exact reparations from Russia for aggression," the report said.

Biden and Macron also talked about cooperation between the US and France in the Indo-Pacific region and joint efforts to respond to challenges posed by China to the rules-based world order.

In addition, politicians reaffirmed their commitment to closely coordinating the acceleration of the clean energy transition.