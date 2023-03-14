Volunteer Day is celebrated in Ukraine today

Today, March 14, Ukrainian Volunteer Day is celebrated in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

This memorable date was established by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2017 to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our state. It was on this day in 2014 that the first 500 volunteer fighters of Maidan Self-Defense arrived at the Novi Petrivtsi training ground to form the first volunteer battalion, which later formed the 1st Battalion of operational assignment of the NGU named after Kulchytsky.

After the full-scale invasion, many Ukrainians voluntarily joined the military commissars to defend their homeland with weapons in hand.

