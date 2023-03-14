ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9180 visitors online
News War
2 095 16

Volunteer Day is celebrated in Ukraine today

добровольці

Today, March 14, Ukrainian Volunteer Day is celebrated in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

This memorable date was established by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2017 to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our state. It was on this day in 2014 that the first 500 volunteer fighters of Maidan Self-Defense arrived at the Novi Petrivtsi training ground to form the first volunteer battalion, which later formed the 1st Battalion of operational assignment of the NGU named after Kulchytsky.

After the full-scale invasion, many Ukrainians voluntarily joined the military commissars to defend their homeland with weapons in hand.

Read more: About 28,000 Ukrainians applied to join "Offensive Guard", - Klymenko

Author: 

volunteer soldiers (238)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 