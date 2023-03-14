"Diia" will not have subpoenas, - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will not issue subpoenas to military commissariats in the Diia application, said the head of electronic services development of the Ministry of Digital Services Mstislav Banik.

This is reported by NV, Censor.NET informs.

"There will be no subpoenas in Diia. As for military records, data on conscripts are in the Oberig register, which belongs to the Ministry of Defense. This register has nothing to do with Diia, because Dia is not a register," Banik emphasized.

It will be recalled that Colonel Volodymyr Arap, the military commissar of the Kharkiv regional territorial recruitment center, said that in the near future citizens will be able to receive summonses in "Diia".