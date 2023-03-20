US calls on China to support Ukrainian "peace formula", - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appealed to the Chinese leadership to support the formula for establishing a just peace in Ukraine, announced earlier by President Zelensky.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"One side of this conflict, Ukraine, has already proposed a formula for a just peace. If China intends to support an end to the war based on the principles of the UN Charter, as stipulated in the first point of its plan, it can interact with President Zelensky and Ukraine on this basis and use its influence to force Moscow to withdraw its forces (from the occupied Ukrainian territories. - Ed.)," said the US Secretary of State.

According to Blinken, China's earlier proposals contain elements that the US has long supported. This includes, in particular, guaranteeing nuclear safety, resolving the humanitarian crisis, protecting the civilian population, and supporting the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries.

"A fundamental element of any plan to end the war in Ukraine and establish a stable peace must be to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter. Any plan that does not prioritize this important principle is at best a delaying tactic or truly aimed at to contribute to an unfair result," he added.