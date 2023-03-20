Putin’s visit to Mariupol is symbol of his failure, - Telegraph

The Russians are using Mariupol to consolidate their power in Donbas by bulldozing the destroyed buildings and building a new city.

This is stated in The Telegraph's article "Putin's visit to Mariupol is a symbol of his failure", Censor.NET reports.

"The destroyed metallurgical plant, one of the largest in Europe, was turned into a techno-ecopark. They are trying to erase its Ukrainian past, seeing in Mariupol a strategically important link on the way to Crimea, which was occupied in 2014. But no amount of rethinking can hide the fact that Mariupol - this is not a victory for Russia, but a symbol of its defeat. It was not this city that Putin wanted to bypass when he ordered his troops to cross the border, but Kyiv. But this prospect is as distant as ever," the newspaper writes.

The Telegraph notes that Putin's visit to occupied Mariupol came 24 hours after the International Criminal Court indicted him for war crimes.

"Perhaps it was a gesture of defiance on his part, a demonstration that he is not afraid to leave the country, despite the arrest warrant. Although now he considers Donbas part of Russia. Perhaps he also wanted to show Xi Jinping... that he can leave the Kremlin ", the authors added.

At the same time, the publication notes, the chances that Putin will ever be brought to justice are very small.

"Russia is much more powerful than the countries whose leaders ended up in The Hague. And it is difficult to imagine any political or military events that would lead to his extradition or arrest," the article says.

We will remind, on March 19, Russian propagandists with reference to the Kremlin reported that Putin allegedly made a working trip to occupied Mariupol.