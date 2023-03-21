During day, occupiers fired 393 shells from heavy artillery and "Hrads" in Kherson region, 1 person died, 7 were injured, - RMA

Last day, the occupiers carried out 66 shellings of the Kherson region, Kherson was shelled three times.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 66 shellings, firing 393 shells from heavy artillery and Hrads.

The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 3 times. 14 shells hit residential quarters, private and apartment buildings.

Unfortunately, there are victims. One person died, and seven (one of them a child) were injured," he wrote.

Regarding the evacuation of the population, Prokudin noted that 41 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

Read more: During past day, occupiers carried out 53 shellings of Kherson region, wounding 2 people, - RMA