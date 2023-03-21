Fire in FSB building in Rostov: Russian partisans claimed responsibility

The Russian partisan movement "Black Bridge" reported that it contributed to the fire in the building of the FSB border management in Rostov-on-Don.

The relevant statement was published in the Telegram channel of the movement, Censor.NET reports.

"Officials said that the wiring had shorted there and the fuel containers exploded. They almost didn't lie, but there are nuances. There was one container, with a volume of about 3 liters. It contained a fuel called "ammonal", about 3 kg. Inside was a container smaller, with a second combustible called "acetone triperoxide". Inside the small container was a 3.5V light bulb from a pocket flashlight. Did you hear an explosion before the fire started? This light bulb burned out and burst," the report says.

The movement claims that "the author of the scientific and practical work on cotton cultivation" has the nickname Escobar.

The report quotes his words: "The FSB is a bastion of hypocrisy, violence and injustice in the country. It is the employees of this structure who fabricate criminal cases against undesirables, extort business from entrepreneurs, organize sabotage against civilians, torture oppositionists and physically eliminate "competitors". At the beginning of the events in Ukraine, none of the partisans paid due attention to the attacks on the buildings of their departments or on the representatives of the special services themselves. And in vain."

Escobar urged those who are ready to oppose the regime with radical methods to switch to "more serious goals."

"Black Bridge" calls itself a partisan movement that opposes the Russian government and the war in Ukraine.

The motto of the movement is "Cotton must bloom."

It will be recalled that the fire broke out in the FSB building in Rostov-on-Don on March 16. According to media reports, four people were killed and five others were injured. According to official data, one person was injured as a result of the fire.