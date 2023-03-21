ENG
There are currently no specifics regarding communication with Xi Jinping, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has no confirmation and specifics regarding a possible conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

He stated this during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding a meeting or conversation with China. We received some signals, but there was no confirmation. There are no specifics yet," Zelensky said.

Earlier it was reported that Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with Zelensky after his trip to Moscow.

