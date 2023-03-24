5 UAVs hit Kryvy Rih, 1 Shahed was shot down, - RMA

That night, the Russian army attacked Kryvy Rih with drones.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak.

"One Shahed was shot down by troops from the Eastern air command. Other 5 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hit the city," the report said.

It is noted that there are no dead or injured. The consequences of the attack are being investigated.