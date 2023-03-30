Unique educational platform, Baza Znan: Protez Hub, has been launched in Ukraine

Dozens of video lectures in the Ukrainian language in a logical sequence are now available to everyone: specialists who work with persons who have lost limbs, and their families, friends, and the victims themselves.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

For the first time in Ukraine, a fully Ukrainian-language resource has been developed, which will make it possible to understand the sequence of the rehabilitation process of people with limb amputations. The platform hosts free lectures on the topics of physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy, prosthetics and a multidisciplinary approach to working with the patient. Lectures are accompanied by materials that users can print out and use every day.

"The Protez Hub team has been helping to develop the limb prosthetics industry in Ukraine since 2015. We conduct practical exchanges, seminars and webinars, cooperate with foreign and Ukrainian specialists, organizations and the government. The creation of the Knowledge Base: Protez Hub platform was a logical and timely decision and I sincerely I am proud that we have implemented it. I am grateful to our partners "Save Life" of Metinvest company for understanding the importance of the development and existence of such a resource and supporting this idea. Qualified Ukrainian experts gave lectures, the talented film crew of Ruslan Batytskyi and Anna Borysova recorded and edited them, the wonderful Ukrainian developers Rolique.io combined everything into one accessible resource, with a user-friendly design from Tabasco Agency. We invite everyone to spread the word about this platform and learn," says Antonina Kumka, President of Protez Hub.

"Prosthetics and rehabilitation of people who have lost limbs as a result of war is one of the major areas of work of the Save Lives initiative. Currently, 42 servicemen and civilians are undergoing the joint program with Protez Hub, and 10 of them have already received prostheses. Creating an educational platform is an important component of returning victims to a full life. Because this knowledge base will allow you to go through all stages of prosthetics and rehabilitation step by step, to understand the needs of people with amputations and to improve the quality of medical services. We are also developing other programs that help veterans integrate into society after returning from the war ", — notes General Director of Metinvest Group Yuriy Ryzhenkov.

The creators of the platform hope that the new resource will allow all users to better understand the process of limb rehabilitation and prosthetics; the process of choosing a prosthesis; to more clearly outline the role of one or another specialist in the process of recovery of a person who has lost a limb. -3